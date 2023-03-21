Young soldiers sent to next duty areas in Combined Arms Army [VIDEO]

A ceremony was held on the occasion of sending to combat formations and units of young soldiers, who completed special training courses in the Combined Arms Army, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the memory of martyrs was honored and Azerbaijani National Anthem was performed.

Speaking at the event, officers, soldiers and parents noted that it is a sacred duty of the youth to serve the Motherland, and wished success to the young soldiers who became professionals in the courses.

Then, Maj Gen Mahammad Hasanov conveyed congratulations of the Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Col Gen Kerem Mustafayev on the occasion of Novruz holiday and graduation ceremony, spoke about the significance of the training courses of young soldiers and the conditions created for the organization of service in the military unit.

It was noted that in the Combined Arms Army, special attention is paid to the training of young soldiers. In the classes, relevant requirements of the charter and military legislation, as well as standards of drills, physical and fire training are taught.

During military service, the youth is formed as exemplary citizens in the spirit of loyalty to national and moral values, and they gain outstanding qualities such as endurance, resilience, and adaptation to various conditions. It is believed that the soldiers who have completed special training courses will successfully apply the knowledge and skills gained in training.

During the ceremony, the soldiers, who completed the special training courses, practically performed physical training drills with and without weapons, and incomplete disassembly and reassembly of various small arms while blindfolded. Soldiers also brought mortar launchers into firing and marching positions, laid a minefield and opened passages, ensured the functioning of communications means, and fulfilled various elements of reconnaissance training.

The ceremony ended with the solemn march of units in front of the podium.