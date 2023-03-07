Azerbaijani mobile field hospitals treat over 3,000 quake victims in Turkiye

Sabina Mammadli

Some 3,016 people, including 655 children, affected by the earthquake in Turkiye have received high-level medical aid at the Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry's mobile field hospitals, Azernews reports per the ministry.

According to the ministry, medical care is continued to be given to the victims in these hospitals.

"The mobile field hospital, provided with all the equipment necessary for checkups and treatment, continues its uninterrupted activities," said the statement.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface.

According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

Azerbaijan allocated nearly AZN 25 m ($14.7m) in financial aid to help heal the wounds of the earthquake victims. Simultaneously, ambulances, fire brigades, AFAD, and official search and rescue vehicles were provided with free fuel.

Humanitarian aid was delivered to Turkiye by 15 planes, 25 train carriages, and 395 trucks.



