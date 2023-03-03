Reception was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of Summit-level Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku [PHOTO/VIDEO]
02 March 2023 [17:58] - TODAY.AZ
A reception has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of heads of state and government and heads of international organizations participating in the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.
