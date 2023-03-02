Combat readiness of tank units inspected [VIDEO]

By Azernews





In accordance with the training plan of the current year, events were held to inspect the combat readiness of the Azerbaijan Army’s tank units.

Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry that in the events held on combined-arms ranges, inspection and control classes on the driving of combat vehicles, as well as the destruction of imaginary enemy targets, were successfully carried out.

The military personnel successfully accomplished the assigned tasks in the events held in order to maintain combat readiness at a high level and to further improve the individual skills of the military personnel.




