President Ilham Aliyev receives Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency [UPDATE]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency congratulated the head of state on Azerbaijan`s successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. He said that Azerbaijan`s chairmanship of this Movement had a practical nature, and made a great contribution to international peace and security, and strengthened the role of the Movement in the world.

Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized the development of fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Rafael Mariano Grossi for participating in the event, and underlined that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The head of state stressed the importance of peaceful use of nuclear technology. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the practical importance of Azerbaijan’s relations with the agency in agriculture, medicine and petrochemical fields.

The Azerbaijani leader touched upon nuclear security problems, drawing attention to the operation of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant in Armenia, which pose a big nuclear threat to Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Armenia and the whole region. The head of state underlined that the plant is using outdated technology and has serious technical problems. President Ilham Aliyev expressed concern over illegal trade of some nuclear materials originating from Metsamor Plant.

The importance for all countries to abide by the nuclear non-proliferation treaty was underlined at the meeting with concern raised over attempts to create nuclear weapons, which pose a serious threat to international peace and security.







