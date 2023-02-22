Combined Arms Army Special forces units hold tactical-special drills [VIDEO]

Units of Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army Special forces have conducted tactical and special drills.

The military drills, codenamed "Combat Operations in Severe Cold," were designed to work out skills of units in the conduct of combat and rescue operations in extreme cold with the utmost professionalism as well as to enhance the knowledge and abilities of the command staff of the units, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

The units' ability to establish themselves in the area during the winter and their equipment were examined during the training. The servicemen settled down and spent the night in the shelters they had built in the training area after being given supplies, various mountain equipment, and food for snowy and blizzard weather conditions.

The military personnel received information during the practical classes held as part of the exercises regarding the rules for the safe evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield, the immediate actions taken during frostbite in high mountainous areas, and the provision of first aid in harsh climatic conditions in areas with sharp relief.

In the tactical-special exercises, which tested military personnel's ability to carry out combat operations in extremely cold weather, special forces groups engaged in tactical operations both during the day and at night in the rear of a fictitious enemy. Attack operations were conducted with groups in the area of a fictitious enemy's deployment in accordance with the task assigned.

After receiving medical attention for his injuries sustained during the attack operations, the serviceman was evacuated by military transport vehicles.

The objectives of the exercises were met, and the military personnel's skiing habits and firing skills in moving and stationary states on snow and ice were improved.