Iran-organized drug trafficking suspended by Azerbaijani police [VIDEO]

The police of Xazar District conducted operations to nab drug pushers.

During operations conducted by the Xazar District police department, members of a gang engaged in drug trafficking were apprehended in Baku, Azerbaijan's Bina village, Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

Elnur Asadov and seven other members of the gang he led were detained as a result of the operation.

Asadov met an unidentified Iranian national on social media, and it was discovered during the investigation that he was dispensing drugs on the latter's orders.

About one kilogram of heroin and methamphetamine were discovered while Asadov's home and car were being searched.

According to the pertinent articles of the Criminal Code, a criminal case has been opened on this fact, and investigations are still ongoing.

Prior to this, Omid Karimi, an Iranian citizen who temporarily resided in Baku and orchestrated drug trafficking in Azerbaijan, led a group of organized criminals.