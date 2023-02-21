Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkiye

|
Azerbaijan's State Border Service has dispatched another batch of food aid to the quake-hit areas in Türkiye, Azernews reports.
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to above 41,000.
Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake without a call for aid.
Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the quake-hit regions of Turkiye with young volunteers on the scene to provide survivors with aid.