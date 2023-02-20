Azerbaijan, Georgia mull prospect of military co-op, joint drills [VIDEO]

On February 20, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Col-Gen Karim Valiyev met with Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, Maj-Gen Giorgi Matiashvili, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, prior to the meeting, the guest visited the Martyrs’ Alley and paid tribute to the memory of martyrs.

The official meeting was held at the General Headquarters in Baku. Col-Gen Karim Valiyev greeted the guests and expressed his pleasure to see them in Azerbaijan.

Touching on traditional friendship and mutual trust between Azerbaijanis and Georgians, Karim Valiyev said that the meetings of the presidents play an important role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia. He also noted that the relations in the military sector along with other fields are in progress.

In turn, Maj-Gen G. Matiashvili expressed his satisfaction and noted the importance of such meetings in the expansion of mutual relations and further strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

The meeting also discussed in detail issues of peace and security in the region, further expansion of cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational sectors, as well as those of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and trilateral cooperation prospects between Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia, as well as ways of increasing the intensity of joint exercises and working meetings.

In the end, the Georgian delegation visited the Combat Operation Center, met with the military personnel, and got acquainted with the conditions available.