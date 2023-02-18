President Ilham Aliyev met with CEO of “Leonardo” in Munich [PHOTO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Director of “Leonardo” Alessandro Profumo in Munich.





President Ilham Aliyev noted that there is strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, and recalled with pleasure his state and official visits to Italy.





The head of state pointed out that Italy is the Azerbaijan’s closest partner in the European Union. The Azerbaijani leader described the Azerbaijan visits of three Italian ministers in recent months as a real indicator of development of bilateral relations, adding Azerbaijan places a special weight on cooperation with Leonardo, one of the Italy’s leading firms.





The Azerbaijani President underscored the importance of expanding the existing cooperation in the defense industry.





President Ilham Aliyev said Italy-Azerbaijan energy cooperation is successfully developing, citing the participation of “Ansaldo Energia” company in construction of the 1,280-MW thermal power plant as an example of this.





President Ilham Aliyev stressed the contribution of Italian companies to reconstruction works in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan.





“Leonardo” CEO Alessandro Profumo noted he is ready to make his contribution to Italy-Azerbaijan cooperation based on strategic partnership between the two countries. Profumo said cooperation with Azerbaijan is already present in a variety of fields, and expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the defense industry even more.





Alessandro Profumo underlined that contacts with Azerbaijan would be continued from now on.



