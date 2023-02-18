President Ilham Aliyev met with head of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government in Munich [PHOTO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani in Munich.





Expressing gratitude for the meeting, Nechirvan Barzani said that there is great potential for developing relations between Azerbaijan and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. He expressed his congratulations over Azerbaijan`s achievements under President Ilham Aliyev`s leadership, and emphasized that the country is successfully developing as a result of the visionary policy of the head of state.





Noting that there are common historical and cultural ties between the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Azerbaijan, Nechirvan Barzani pointed out that this region has very close relations with Türkiye and joint cooperation projects can be considered in this regard.





Underlining that Azerbaijan and Türkiye enjoy brotherly relations, the head of state said that trilateral cooperation mechanisms can be considered in the future.





Nechirvan Barzani underscored that tourists from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq visited Azerbaijan, adding that they were very satisfied with their trips.





The head of state noted that there is great potential for developing ties with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in economic and trade areas. “Therefore, it is possible to consider building direct contacts between business communities, as well as establishing various institutions in the format of a business council.”





President Ilham Aliyev invited Nechirvan Barzani to visit Azerbaijan.





The invitation was accepted with gratitude.



