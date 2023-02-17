Azerbaijani defence chief inspects construction works in liberated territories [VIDEO]

Measures to build military infrastructure and improve unit combat readiness are still being taken as part of the Azerbaijan Army's reforms.

Minister of Defence Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, and Ministry leadership became acquainted with the work being done at several military facilities under construction in liberated areas, Azernews reports per Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

According to the report, a headquarters building, barrack, service rooms, bath and laundry complex, medical point, and other infrastructure facilities, as well as a residential building for military personnel and their family members, are being built to organize the service-combat activities of military personnel at a high level. It was noted that all facilities are expected to be outfitted with modern technology.

After inspecting the construction and building work, the Minister of Defence issued relevant instructions to ensure high quality and timely completion of construction.