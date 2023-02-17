Azerbaijan reveals resources involved in rescue operations in Turkiye [VIDEO]

Azerbaijan's Emergencies Ministry has shared a list of the ministry's resources involved in the rescue operation to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake in Turkiye, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Rescue and medical personnel 760 people Rescue dog 8 heads Mobile field hospital (with 7 containers) 2 units Special rescue vehicle 3 units Tents (various sizes) 2,630 units Heater 707 units Bed 540 units High power generator 5 units Blanket 724 sets Clothes 8,000 sets Socks 20,000 pairs Table 650 units Chair 2,000 units Towel 7,000 units

During the search and rescue operations in Kahramanmaras, the ministry's rescuers saved 53 people, pulled the bodies of 741 people from the rubble, and handed them over to relevant structures.

The mobile field hospital operating in the Kahramanmaras region has provided medical care to 729 injured people to date. More than 110 staff from the forces of the Emergencies Ministry in Kahramanmaras have been deployed to support the search and rescue operations in Hatay province.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to over 41,000.