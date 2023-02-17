Azerbaijan reveals resources involved in rescue operations in Turkiye [VIDEO]

|
Azerbaijan's Emergencies Ministry has shared a list of the ministry's resources involved in the rescue operation to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake in Turkiye, Azernews reports per the ministry.
Rescue and medical personnel
760 people
Rescue dog
8 heads
Mobile field hospital (with 7 containers)
2 units
Special rescue vehicle
3 units
Tents (various sizes)
2,630 units
Heater
707 units
Bed
540 units
High power generator
5 units
Blanket
724 sets
Clothes
8,000 sets
Socks
20,000 pairs
Table
650 units
Chair
2,000 units
Towel
7,000 units
During the search and rescue operations in Kahramanmaras, the ministry's rescuers saved 53 people, pulled the bodies of 741 people from the rubble, and handed them over to relevant structures.
The mobile field hospital operating in the Kahramanmaras region has provided medical care to 729 injured people to date. More than 110 staff from the forces of the Emergencies Ministry in Kahramanmaras have been deployed to support the search and rescue operations in Hatay province.
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to over 41,000.