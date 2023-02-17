TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan reveals resources involved in rescue operations in Turkiye [VIDEO]

17 February 2023 [13:57] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijan's Emergencies Ministry has shared a list of the ministry's resources involved in the rescue operation to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake in Turkiye, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Rescue and medical personnel

760 people

Rescue dog

8 heads

Mobile field hospital (with 7 containers)

2 units

Special rescue vehicle

3 units

Tents (various sizes)

2,630 units

Heater

707 units

Bed

540 units

High power generator

5 units

Blanket

724 sets

Clothes

8,000 sets

Socks

20,000 pairs

Table

650 units

Chair

2,000 units

Towel

7,000 units

During the search and rescue operations in Kahramanmaras, the ministry's rescuers saved 53 people, pulled the bodies of 741 people from the rubble, and handed them over to relevant structures.

The mobile field hospital operating in the Kahramanmaras region has provided medical care to 729 injured people to date. More than 110 staff from the forces of the Emergencies Ministry in Kahramanmaras have been deployed to support the search and rescue operations in Hatay province.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to over 41,000.


