Azerbaijani army's commando units hold tactical-special exercises [VIDEO]

The Azerbaijani army operations commando units conducted drills under the annual combat training plan.

Citing the Defence Ministry, Azernews reports that according to the combat training plan for 2023, the commandos moving along the designated route completed the tasks of neutralising the fictitious enemy's sabotage group that attempted to commit a provocation.

As they moved deeper into the operational area, the commandos found the enemy's makeshift encampments. Successful efforts were made to stop the fictitious enemy from sabotaging the area.

The primary goals of the exercises conducted are to enhance military personnel's tactical abilities, their proficiency with small arms, and the combat readiness of the operations commando units.

On June 26, 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of a new commando military unit as part of his visit to Kalbajar District. That was the second commando military unit commissioned in the liberated regions, following the one founded in Hadrut on December 24, 2021.

Earlier, President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan would create many commando brigades across the country. He described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts characterised the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.