Azerbaijani rescuers continue search & rescue operations in quake-hit Turkiye [VIDEO]

The rescue forces of the Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry have recovered 12 more bodies from the rubble in heavily quake-hit areas of Turkiye.

The ministry says that a total of 53 people have been rescued and the bodies of 741 people have been pulled from the rubble by Azerbaijani forces.

Similarly, Azerbaijani expert Jeyhun Khalilov rescued 14 people using a special technical device.

In his words, the device, consisting of two cameras and an acoustic voice recorder, is able to display the situation under the rubble and provide the possibility of interaction.

Commenting on two missing Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye said that there are still no updates on them.

"Information has been collected about many of our citizens. We still have two Azerbaijani citizens, about whom there is no information yet. The search is continuing," the report says.

Furthermore, the ministry has launched another tent city in Kahramanmaras province with the use of tents dispatched from Azerbaijan.

Besides, the ministry established another campsite of 300 in the courtyard of the Sutcu Imam University in Kahramanmaras. The tent camp is equipped with all living necessities, including a mobile field kitchen.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to over 41,000.