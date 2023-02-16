Azerbaijan continues relief efforts in Turkiye's quake-hit regions, evacuates own nationals [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijani city and district executive authorities have been sending humanitarian aid to Turkiye as part of relief efforts, Azernews reports.

One of the most pressing issues right now is to find houses for those who have been left homeless by the disaster and in this regard, 90 contemporary modular homes have been constructed for quake victims. Each container house is designed for 10 to 12 people.

On February 13, the Sumgayit city executive authorities dispatched four modular homes to Turkiye. Today, 20 additional homes from the Azerbaijani districts of Mingachavir, Kurdamir, Goranboy, Jalilabad, and Tartar were also delivered to Turkiye. By the end of this week, all 90 of the contemporary modular houses will be delivered to the disaster area.

Azerbaijani district and city executive authorities have been sending warm clothing, bed linen, food, supplies for industry, medicines, heaters, generators, and tents to those affected by the disaster since the first days of the tragedy. Kahramanmaras, Malatya, Adiyaman, and other Turkish provinces have received humanitarian aid from the executive authorities of Azerbaijan up until this point.

Significant assistance to the victims of the strong earthquake in Turkiye was provided by residents of Agjabadi District.

The charity drive was jointly run by Agjabadi District organization of the New Azerbaijan Party and the Karabakh Regional Office of the Youth Education Center of Azerbaijan. Participants included representatives of departments, enterprises, and organizations as well as members of the district community. The list of supplies provided by the Turkish Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) includes tents, warm clothing, medications, blankets, food, tea, baby food, and diapers.

At the Karabakh Regional Office of the Youth Education Center, volunteers, veterans, and athletes, according to the organizers, sorted out and packaged all humanitarian aid. After that, the gathered supplies were placed in trucks and sent by the Aghjabadi district organization of the ruling party to Baku for further delivery to brotherly Turkiye.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent numerous tents to Turkiye, which were set up in the devastated Kahramanmaras province to provide basic living conditions.

The emergency ministry has set up a mobile field kitchen for quake victims as well as a play area for children.

Moreover, Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency states that the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from the earthquake-affected areas in Turkiye continues.

It was specifically mentioned that the agency's evacuation buses transport citizens to Baku via the Georgia-Azerbaijan border.

"A total of 12 trips have been completed to date, and 479 citizens have been delivered to the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex. Citizens are transported free of charge. Currently, there is also a backup bus at the border," the agency noted.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to above 41,000.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake and continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to the quake-hit zone.