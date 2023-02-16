Bodies of Azerbaijani students killed by Turkiye's devastating quake delivered to Baku [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

The bodies of four Azerbaijani students, killed in the earthquake in Turkiye's Malatya, have been delivered to Baku, Azernews reports.

The plane carrying the bodies of students landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Similarly, the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens is continuing and they are being bussed to Baku through the Georgia-Azerbaijan border by the Azerbaijani Land Transport Agency.

"A total of 12 trips have been completed to date, and 479 citizens have been delivered to the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex. Citizens are transported free of charge. Currently, there is also a backup bus at the border," the agency said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani rescuers saved a total of 53 people and retrieved the bodies of 729 people from the rubble.

Search and rescue operations involving special equipment, as well as specially trained dogs, are continuing.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to over 41,000.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake and continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to the quake-hit zone.