Azerbaijani mobile field hospital serves over 500 quake survivors in Turkiye [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

The Azerbaijani mobile field hospital equipped with all types of medical equipment is continuing operations in Turkiye's quake-devastated province of Kahramanmaras, Azernews reports, citing the Emergencies Ministry.

Over 500 quake survivors appealed to the mobile field hospital for medical treatment since it was arranged in the area, the ministry said.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to 35,418.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake without a call for aid.

Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the quake-hit regions in Turkiye with young volunteers on the scene to provide survivors with aid.