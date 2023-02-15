Bodies of Azerbaijani students retrieved in Turkiye's Malatya

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

The bodies of all four Azerbaijani students were retrieved from under rubble in Turkiye’s quake-hit Malatya, Azernews reports.

The medical examination identified the bodies of Samir Guliyev, Shahin Veliyev, Humam Ismayilli, and Gunduz Nazarzada, students of the Inonu University.

Relatives of the students have identified the bodies.

The Azerbaijani rescuers are continuing the search and rescue operations, as a result of which, they saved 53 people and pulled from the rubble the bodies of 691 people.

Azerbaijan continues to honor the memory of those killed in the devastating earthquake.

The capital's residents bring flowers and wreaths to the Turkish embassy as a sign of mourning.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake's epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface. Furthermore, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in southeastern Turkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye's several regions, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to 35,418.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to send humanitarian aid with over 700 rescuers involved in the operation.