Azerbaijani rescuers pull 51 people out of rubble in Turkiye's quake-hit region [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

The rescue forces of the Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Ministry are continuing search and rescue operations in quake-hit areas in Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

As a result of the operations, 51 people have been rescued, bodies of 613 victims were pulled from the rubble.

Besides, the rescuers held a joint meeting with representatives of Turkiye's Emergency Situations Agency (AFAD) at the headquarters of the rescue forces of the ministry, organized in the territory of Kahramanmaras district.

The sides discussed the current working conditions and further steps to be taken, as well as issues related to the installation of tents sent by the ministry on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

At the time of writing, the death toll in Turkiye was 31,643.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is continuing to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.