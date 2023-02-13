Azerbaijani rescuers pull 51 people from rubble in quake-hit Türkiye

Upon the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the rescue forces of the country's Emergency Situations Ministry continue search and rescue operations to eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, as a result of search and rescue operations in the Kahramanmarash region, which was seriously affected by the earthquake, 51 people have been rescued, and the bodies of 518 people were pulled from the rubble.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Turkiye on the morning of February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Further, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

The number of people who died as a result of the earthquake has reached 24,617, and 80,278 people were injured.