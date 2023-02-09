Azerbaijan continues collecting aid for Turkiye [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Army's relevant military units set up collection points for the servicemen and their family members to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye, following President Ilham Aliyev's order, Azernews reports.

Clothing and food products voluntarily brought by military personnel and their families were collected at designated points, sorted, and packed into parcels, before being sent by truck to Turkiye.

Similarly, Nizami Ganjavi International Center in Azerbaijan has also dispatched humanitarian assistance to those affected by the earthquake.

The aid intended for shipment to Turkiye was transferred to a collection point in Baku.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

At the time of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye is 14, 014, and the injured toll is 63, 764.