Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku lit up in colors of national flag of Turkiye in solidarity with quake victims [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Center is lit up in colors of the state flag of Turkiye as a sign of respect for the victims of the strong earthquake, Azernews reports.

The video projection once again demonstrates the friendship, brotherhood, and unity between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The quake's epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Further, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye.

The overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to nearly 7,000. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.

Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the Turkish earthquake-hit regions.