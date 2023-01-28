Presidents of Azerbaijan, Egypt hold expanded meeting [VIDEO]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdulfattah Al-Sisi in an expanded format.

The heads of state addressed the meeting.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Mr. President, distinguished guests. I sincerely greet you once again.

We attach great importance to your visit. I am sure that the visit will be a very important step for the development of Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations. We have just discussed many issues in our one-on-one meeting. We have no disagreements regarding the future development of Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations. There are ample opportunities for cooperation in many areas. I am sure that we will implement the agreements reached after the visit.

Mr. President had a meeting with Azerbaijani businessmen yesterday. According to the information I have, the meeting has produced very good results. Of course, the joint activity of business communities will further strengthen our relations. We have also identified areas of future cooperation. I am sure that both mutual investments and an increase in trade turnover will be possible in the near future.

Of course, the issues of strengthening our political relations are also on the agenda. We will strengthen our joint activities in international organizations and deepen our cooperation.

I am sure that the visit of President Mr. El-Sisi to Azerbaijan will contribute a lot to the future successful development of our countries. Welcome again!

x x x

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said:

- Honorable Mr. President, first of all, I would like to express my deep gratitude to you for the warm welcome and hospitality I have enjoyed since yesterday. At the same time, I would like to express my condolences regarding the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy yesterday.

Mr. President, the mutual understanding that manifests itself in all fields during our meeting, the presence of the political will of both sides in the direction of the development of cooperation in political, economic and other fields gives me confidence in saying that these relations will further strengthen. At the same time, I am honored to convey our congratulations to you on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the late President and National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, who was a close friend of the Egyptian people.

Of course, good results were also achieved in the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Egypt Intergovernmental Joint Commission held last year. But I think that the development of relations between our countries in all fields will deepen further after this visit too – in the conditions of mutual understanding, on the basis of mutual interests and political will.

Mr. President, we have also agreed that facilitating measures should be taken in our countries for both Azerbaijani and Egyptian investors. The establishment of joint ventures and joint investments, mainly in the field of pharmaceuticals, is also part of the agreement reached between us. As you mentioned, after the list of all the medicines Azerbaijan needs is developed and presented to us, we will do our work in this direction.