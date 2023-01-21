Azerbaijani Army commemorates January 20 tragedy with events [VIDEO]

The Azerbaijani Army held a number of events to raise morale and fighting spirit among the military personnel and to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy in accordance with a plan approved by the defense minister of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Alleys of Martyrs were visited by servicemen as part of the activities. Documentaries, videos, and book exhibitions about the January 20 tragedy were screened in military units, institutions, and organizations with the involvement of collectives from the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov and the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center.

The ceremonies emphasized the tragedy of January 20's historical significance and the effective strategy used by Heydar Aliyev, the country's leader, and Ilham Aliyev, the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to inform the international community of the events' reality.

In the Azerbaijani Army, a moment of silence was observed in memory of fallen heroes.