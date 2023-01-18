Azerbaijani president meets CISCO Senior Vice President & Global Innovation Officer in Davos [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with Senior Vice President and Global Innovation Officer of CISCO Guy Diedrich in Davos, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the long-term successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and CISCO.

Guy Diedrich said that they implemented a digitalization project in one of the schools in Azerbaijan and that this project is planned to cover hundreds of schools in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Smart City and Smart Village projects have been successfully implemented in Zangilan District, and stressed that these works are also planned to be carried out in other territories liberated from occupation.

The president expressed his gratitude for the "Report on the smart city structure of Azerbaijan" prepared by CISCO.

During the conversation, the sides talked about the application of CISCO technologies in water resources management in Azerbaijan and discussed.










