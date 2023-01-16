Police seize Armenian-left ammunition in Fuzuli [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

On January 16, a considerable amount of munitions were discovered in Fuzuli District in a police operation, Azernews reports via the Barda regional group of the press service under the Interior Ministry.

As a result of the activities carried out in territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, a total of 1,500 rounds of various calibers, 45 guns, 15 explosives, 11 machine guns, nine grenade launchers, four pistols, three hand grenades, two anti-tank guided missile systems, sniper rifles and night vision devices, an automatic grenade launcher, and tape boxes, as well as other munitions, were discovered and confiscated.

To recap, during recent operations, 1,373 anti-personnel and 461 anti-tank mines, as well as 2,301 unexploded ordnances, were detected and neutralized in Tartar, Agdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

Over 3,246 ha area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reporting period.