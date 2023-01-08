Another vehicle of Russian peacekeepers passes freely along Lachin-Khankandi road

By Azernews

Conditions once again were created for the unhindered passage of another passenger car belonging to the Russian peacekeepers along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road.

The peaceful rally on Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankandi road to stop the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, and to allow their monitoring, has been going on for the twenty-eighth day.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians. The peaceful protest continues for the eighth day.