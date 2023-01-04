Defense minister inspects mobilization support base

By Azernews

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited the mobilization support base of the Land Forces.

First, the leadership of the Ministry laid flowers in front of the bust of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, which was erected in the territory of the support base, and paid tribute to his memory.

The Minister of Defense inspected the base's artillery, combat and vehicle equipment, inquired about their technical state and inspected readiness level of personnel.

Relevant instructions were given regarding the timely maintenance of weapons and military equipment in compliance with safety regulations.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov highly appreciated the level of combat training of military personnel and set specific tasks for the relevant officials regarding increasing the efficiency of the sessions, field and combat training exercises held with the reserve military officers in various specialties during the new training period.

