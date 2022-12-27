27.12.2022
17:06
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
Azerbaijani president views construction of several infrastructure facilities in White City, lays foundation of Karabakh Horse Complex
27 December 2022 [15:35] -
TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the construction of several infrastructure facilities in the Central Park District of Baku's White City and laid the foundation of the Karabakh Horse Complex.
the story will be updated
