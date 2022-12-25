Azerbaijan develops proposals to restore Okhchuchai water basin - minister

By Trend

Proposals are being developed for the ecological restoration of the Okhchuchai water basin, said Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports.

Babayev made the remark at a conference dedicated to the "1st State Program of the Great Return" to the Azerbaijani liberated territories.

Speaking about the serious pollution of the transboundary Okhchuchai River, flowing through the territory of Armenia, he noted that according to the results of monitoring, which was held with the involvement of international laboratories, it was recorded that the content of heavy metals and other pollutants in the Okhchuchai is many times higher than the norm. The minister noted that in this regard, an appeal was sent to international organizations and relevant structures of a number of states.

"The established working group, consisting of representatives of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and other relevant institutions, is analyzing the results of monitoring and developing proposals for the ecological restoration of the Okhchuchai water basin," Babayev added.