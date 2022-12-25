Ankara hosts presentation of second Karabakh war book

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

On December 22, the National Library of the Turkish Presidential Administration presented a book, entitled "History of the second Karabakh war. Personality traits", Azernews reports.

The presentation was organized by the joint organizational support of the Azerbaijani embassy in Turkiye, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, and the Baku City Executive Authorities.

The Azerbaijani and Turkish defense ministers, military commanders, ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, parliamentarians, well-known academicians, cadets, and fellow countrymen living and working in Turkiye attended the ceremony held under the tOPIC "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkiye were played after a moment of silence was observed in memory of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The official part of the event featured speeches from the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye, Rashad Mammadov, Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar, and Director-General of the Institute of History of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Prof Karim Shukurov.

Following the speeches, a movie was shown that chronicled Heydar Aliyev's life, the ties between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, and the second Karabakh War triumph. An artistic program followed the ceremony.

The ANAS Institute of History named after Abbasgulu Bakikhanov and the Baku City Executive Authorities jointly published the book "History of the Second Karabakh War. Personality Traits."