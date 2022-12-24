Board members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center congratulate President Ilham Aliyev

Members of the Board of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center have congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, ex-president of Latvia, said that, thanks to the wise and decisive policy of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is already restoring its lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former World Bank Vice President, added that, due to the vision formulated by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become a "meeting point" for East and West.

"Thus, with the support of President Ilham Aliyev, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center has strengthened its position in the global arena and has become a platform that many of the most eminent people want to join," he stressed.

Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus noted the exceptional role of President Ilham Aliyev in combating the coronavirus pandemic and promoting the availability of vaccination both in Azerbaijan and abroad, as well as in his commitment to sustainable development goals and upholding a multifaceted approach in his policy.

