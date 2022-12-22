Azerbaijani army’s rocket, artillery units hold fire drills [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani army’s rocket and artillery troops have conducted live-fire tactical drills under the training plan for 2022, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

Under the plan, the units were withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas and fulfilled the standards for deployment, taking firing positions and bringing equipment into the state of combat readiness, the ministry said.

The drills are mainly aimed at enhancing the managerial skills of the rocket and artillery units’ commanders, increasing the knowledge and skills of servicemen, as well as improving abilities in planning activities and interoperability with other types of troops during combat operations.

The tasks of destroying imaginary enemy targets with accurate fire were successfully fulfilled during the drills held in conditions close to real combat.

Azerbaijan undertakes drills on a regular basis to strengthen the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also seek to strengthen servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.