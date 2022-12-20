Azerbaijani peaceful protests on Lachin road posing no risks to vehicles movement [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been holding a protest action near the post of the Russian peacekeepers outside Shusha for the eighth day in a row now, Azernews reports.

Vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ambulances, and other vehicles pass freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin road.

According to reports, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has requested that a patient be transported from Khankandi to Armenia, accompanied by a doctor and a nurse.

Azerbaijan responded quickly to the request, and the patient was successfully transported through the Lachin road, where Azerbaijanis have been peacefully protesting environmental terrorism for the eighth day.

Previously, family members of one of the Russian peacekeepers drove from Khankandi to Lachin. At the moment, a total of two supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers once again passed unhindered in the same direction.

All of this demonstrates that the road is open for humanitarian purposes and that free passage along the road is not prohibited. The demonstrators claim they can create fair conditions for all civilian Armenians to pass, including those who require assistance from peaceful Armenians, such as the elderly, women, and children. Unfortunately, Ruben Vardanyan forbids them from leaving, keeps them from arriving, and purposefully spreads fake reports that Azerbaijan is allegedly fomenting a humanitarian crisis against Armenian civilians.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians. The peaceful protest continues for the eighth day.