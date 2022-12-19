Azerbaijanis in Hague protest against Armenia's eco-terror [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

On December 18, the Hague-based Azerbaijanis staged a protest and march against eco-terrorism and Armenia's exploitation of natural resources in Azerbaijani territory, Azernews reports.

The Netherlands-Azerbaijan organization organized the action to inform the general public in Europe aware of the increasing illegal exploitation of the natural resources of Azerbaijan by Armenians and the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the region. The protesters also criticized the peacekeepers for preventing the Azerbaijani experts from monitoring the deposits under illicit exploitation.

Declaring their support for the demands of the Azerbaijani demonstrators in Karabakh, the action participants chanted anti-ecological terrorism slogans.

It was emphasized that Armenians' long history of environmental terrorism poses a threat to the entire region. Participants in the action urged politicians and international organizations to respond adequately to the problem and not remain silent in the face of such criminal acts.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians. The peaceful protest continues for the eighth day.