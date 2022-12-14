Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan sign documents [PHOTO]

Following the expanded meeting of President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, a ceremony of signing documents between Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Turkmenistan has been held in the city of Turkmenbashi.

First, the Joint Statement of the First Summit of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Turkiye and the Republic of Turkmenistan was adopted.

“The intergovernmental agreement on trade and economic cooperation" was signed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkiye Mehmet Mus.

“The intergovernmental Framework Program on cooperation in the fields of science, education and culture for 2023-2025" was signed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammed Amannepesov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“The Intergovernmental Memorandum on mutual understanding on the establishment of a Joint consultative commission on customs cooperation” was signed by Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Hudaykuliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkiye Mehmet Mus.

“The Interagency Memorandum on mutual understanding on the development of cooperation in the field of energy” was signed by Chairman of the Turkmengaz State Concern Batyr Amanov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkiye Fatih Donmez.

“The Interagency Memorandum on mutual understanding on the development of cooperation in the field of transport” was signed by Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkiye Adil Karaismailoglu.



