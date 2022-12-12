Azerbaijanis protest to Russia over illegal exploitation in Karabakh [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

On December 12, representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan are holding a protest action near a post of the Russian peacekeepers outside Shusha, Azernews reports per Trend.

Azerbaijani activists and members of environmental non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are protesting on a section of the road controlled by Russian peacekeepers outside Shusha, calling for an end to environmental terror in the Karabakh economic region.

The protesters demand that the commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces, Maj-Gen Andrei Volkov, come to the area. Tents are being erected in the area by the protesters.

In the meantime, the Russian peacekeepers have dispatched troops and military equipment to the region.

One of the protesters, who is currently at the center of events, expressed his opinion regarding what is happening.

"The main purpose of Azerbaijanis protesting near Shusha is to prevent illegal exploitation of the country's natural resources by Armenia," military and political expert, Telman Qasimov, said.

The crowd, according to Qasimov, who is currently in Shusha among the protesters, is calling for Maj-Gene Andrei Volkov, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in the region, to come to the venue.

"We will not leave anywhere until he arrives," he said.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to provocation.



