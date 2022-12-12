Great Leader played indispensable role in history of Azerbaijan, its formation as independent state - Novruz Aslan [VIDEO]

By Trend

The Great Leader has played an indispensable role in the history of Azerbaijan and its formation as an independent state. Whether it was in the 60s of the last century or during the period of our independence, the role of a Great leader is enormous, and the Azerbaijani people highly appreciate his diligence and far-sighted policy, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, deputy of the Milli Majlis Novruz Aslan said within Trend News Agency’s "Actual with Sahil Karimli" project.

He noted that every citizen of Azerbaijan can talk for hours and days about the deeds of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

"However, I would like to say a few words about the activities of Heydar Aliyev in the humanitarian sphere as chairman of the Red Crescent Society. Everyone knows the situation in the 90s, Azerbaijan was at war, 20 percent of our lands were occupied. Heydar Aliyev first applied to the International Committee of the Red Cross, and, on the basis of this appeal, Azerbaijan received first aid. After that, the Great leader turned to the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and, in 1994, as a result of the attention, care and recommendation of Heydar Aliyev, the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) adopted a special decision on the Red Crescent Movement. Based on this decision, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society was admitted to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, and this opened a long way for us in the humanitarian field.

At that time, you know, the economic situation in our country was very difficult, and our economy was not yet formed. Therefore, our country needed international humanitarian assistance. That is, as a result of the far-sighted policy of the Great Leader, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society was elected a full member of the international organization and all donors rushed to Azerbaijan. At that time, great attention and care was paid to refugees and internally displaced persons, various programs related to them were implemented. It was a great help to our country," he said.

Aslan noted that the far-sighted policy of the Great Leader led to the current great success of Azerbaijan.

“As a result of the great Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, our lands were liberated from occupation, and, today, large construction work is underway in Karabakh. The policy of Heydar Aliyev and the activities of President Ilham Aliyev are interconnected. On the day Shusha was liberated from occupation, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the people and said that "I have fulfilled the will of my father". Look at the holiness of our Great Leader, who bequeathed the liberation of Shusha. This once again shows that the Great Leader thought only about Azerbaijan, about the independence of Azerbaijan, its successes and victories, and the only person who can realize these ideas of Heydar Aliyev is, of course, President Ilham Aliyev. Our victory, our independence are eternal, unshakable, and so it will be as a result of the policy of President Ilham Aliyev," he added.