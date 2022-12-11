Games of Russian peacekeepers and Vardanyan: pre-planned provocation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

By Trend

Joint provocations of Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed in Azerbaijani lands and illegal Armenian armed groups in Karabakh continue. As previously reported, on December 3 and 7, Azerbaijani specialists held talks with the command of Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan. As a result of the discussions today, Azerbaijani specialists were supposed to monitor the situation in connection with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the territories of Azerbaijan, where peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, Trend reports.

The joint provocation of the peacekeepers and illegal Armenian formations in Karabakh prevented the implementation of this monitoring, which is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan. So, despite the fact that the Azerbaijani delegation arrived in the area where the indicated deposits (Gyzylbulag and Demirli) are, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, the delegation faced provocations. A group of members of illegal Armenian armed groups blocked the access to the area. All this happened in front of Russian peacekeepers.

Despite the agreement to start the monitoring in connection with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the territories of Azerbaijan, where peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, from December 10, reached following the discussions held with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, as a result of the joint sabotage of peacekeepers and illegal Armenian gangs in Karabakh, this monitoring did not take place.

An aggressive crowd of local Armenians, led by Ruben Vardanyan, who identified himself as a representative of the so-called regime, was brought to the area beforehand, and planned to impede the activities of Azerbaijani specialists.

The scenario of the Russian peacekeepers and Ruben Vardanyan has been fully realized. The delegation of Azerbaijani officials, without making contact with the crowd of Armenians led by Vardanyan, returned to the city of Shusha.

This provocation once again demonstrates that the statements of Russian peacekeepers are just words, but in reality they protect the interests of illegal Armenian armed groups.

---