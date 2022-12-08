President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Edi Rama first posed for official photos.

Greeting the guest, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said:

- Welcome. Very glad to see you again. Thank you, first of all, for the hospitality during my visit to Albania. As we agreed, we will continue our active dialogue. So your visit is kind of a follow up to see how it’s going. All the instructions have been given from both sides. So, our teams work actively. The results of my official visit are really very positive. We are strengthening our ties and creating new opportunities. As I already informed you, we are opening an Embassy in Tirana, and this is also an important sign of our cooperation. From a practical point of view, this will allow us to be more involved in the developments in your country and also to be more efficient in our bilateral agenda. Once again, welcome.

***

Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama said:

- Thank you Mr. President, it’s an honor. I also want to express my gratitude. Allow me to say that my impression from the follow up is really incredible. Now the opening of an embassy of Azerbaijan in our country is very important. As for the rest, like you said, we need to continue. Thank you.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then held an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama during a working breakfast.

The head of state presented a painting by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and a catalog of Leyla Aliyeva's works to the Albanian Prime Minister.

Then a photo was taken.













