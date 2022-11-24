TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani, Serbian presidents hold expanded meeting [PHOTO]

23 November 2022 [15:47] - TODAY.AZ
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held an expanded meeting with President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic.





URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/228384.html

Print version

Views: 277

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also