France must understand Azerbaijan created new realities in region, accepted by whole world - MP [VIDEO]

By Trend

France, directly interfering in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs, adopted in its parliament a document relating to the internal issues of Azerbaijan, meaning a gross violation of international law, MP Tural Ganjaliyev said on November 22 within Trend News Agency's "Actual with Sahil Karimli" project.

According to Ganjaliyev, this further lowered the authority of France, which was already decreasing.

"For us, this document is a piece of paper that has no meaning. Until 2020, France, abusing its co-chairmanship of the former OSCE Minsk Group, tried not to resolve the conflict, but rather manage and keep it under control,” he said.

“France did not show its true face. There was conflict, Armenia occupied Azerbaijani lands, which met the strategic interests of France, but Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, liberated its lands from the occupation,” the MP reminded. “Thus, we stopped the destructive policy of France in the region and restored justice. Of course, France was discontented with this.”

Ganjaliyev stressed that France must understand that Azerbaijan has created new realities in the region, which are accepted by the whole world.

"France suffers one setback after another in the world geopolitical arena and the implementation of its own revanchist aspirations in the South Caucasus using Armenia as a puppet will also be unsuccessful. Today Azerbaijan is not alone, ranking among the reliable partners in the world," he added.