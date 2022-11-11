First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva watches "Lazgi" ballet in Samarkand [PHOTO/VIDEO]

On the sidelines of the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of Uzbekistan Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of Turkiye Emine Erdogan, and wife of Hungarian Prime Minister Aniko Levai have watched a ballet called "Lazgi" at Samarkand Drama and Music Theater named after Hamid Olimjan in the city of Samarkand.

Uzbek Khorazm dance "Lazgi" is included on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO in 2019.

Born in the land of Khorazm, the Lazgi encapsulate human creativity by reflecting the sounds and phenomena of surrounding nature, feelings of love and happiness.

The dance has centuries-old roots.

Nowadays, Lazgi is popular in all regions of Uzbekistan. This dance is characterized by movements on the half-bent legs, shaking shoulders and arms, with ringing bells attached to them. During the dance, all the musicians, singers and dance performers act in a harmonized way, and the lyrics of the songs are mainly devoted to glorifying love and kindness.









