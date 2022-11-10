Azerbaijan always committed to lasting peace and security in the region and beyond

By Trend

Azerbaijan has always committed to establishing lasting peace and security in the region and beyond on the basis of the generally accepted principles of international law, Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director of the Pakistani Center for Global & Strategic Studies told Trend.

The expert rightly pointed out, that Azerbaijan was the one proposing to sign a peace agreement to ensure the implementation of the international laws at the post-conflict stage.

“Azerbaijan has been suffering from military aggression, occupation, and ethnic cleansing by neighboring Armenia over the past 30 years. In its turn, Azerbaijan has always maintained global and regional peace and security. Meanwhile, Armenia has always violated the agreements. The country demonstrates a destructive approach to undermining the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan,” he said.

Azerbaijan has also launched a large-scale restoration and reconstruction work, including the implementation of key infrastructure projects, aimed at ensuring the safe repatriation of nearly one million displaced Azerbaijanis to their homes, and the revival of life in these lands.

“Armenia takes almost no practical steps to open communications in the region and continues its military provocations, thus seriously undermining post-conflict normalization efforts,” the expert added.