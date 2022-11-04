Military top brass inspects Special Forces' simulated warfare drills on southern borders [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Yusif Abbaszada

As instructed by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and the military top brass checked the combat readiness of military units and formations deployed in the southern region of the republic, Azernews reports.

The defense minister was reported that the servicemen are professionally performing all the assigned tasks in the drills designed to test and further increase the combat readiness of the special forces. The interaction between the types of troops in special operations, being carried out with the support of the Air Force and rocket and artillery units, is organized at a high level, the press release read, adding that the fulfillment of tasks in accordance with the next stage of the exercises was then demonstrated.

According to the plan of the military exercises, the Special Forces, advancing under open fire, using real ammunition in real combat conditions, approached the defending mock enemy, neutralized its manpower, firepower, and moved inland.

During the military drills, actions were also carried out to conduct a battle in a populated area, troops landing in the depths of a mock enemy rear, setting up an ambush, and delivering supplies to groups by air.

Positively evaluating the progress of the military exercises, Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov met with servicemen of the Special Forces, inquired about their needs, and spoke to the personnel.

Addressing the servicemen, the defense minister underscored the courage and heroism shown by the Special Forces in the Patriotic War, as well as in recent confrontations, and mentioned the president's high appreciation to this end. The defense minister added that their supply and support, and a further increase in combat readiness are at the center of close attention.

In conclusion, Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov gave relevant instructions for the study of the existing combat experience by the Azerbaijan Army and its application in the training process conducted by modern methods.