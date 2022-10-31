Azerbaijani army unit holding command-staff exercises [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The land forces of the Azerbaijani army held command-staff drills, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the combat training plan for 2022, the deployment of command and control bodies of military units, which were put on alert, was ensured and the subunits’ activities were clarified on the map. Commanders’ reports on the fulfillment of tasks were heard.

The main objectives of the exercises are to increase the management and improve the decision-making skills of commanders while bringing the units to various states of combat readiness, as well as to further improve the activities of the headquarters.

During the command-staff exercises, servicemen successfully fulfilled all the assigned tasks.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.