Azerbaijani Army completes transferring weapons, military equipment to autumn-winter operation mode

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Army has completed comprehensive measures on transferring weapons and military equipment into the autumn-winter operation mode in accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

All military units are provided with fuel, lubricants, other necessary spare parts, and equipment to ensure the uninterrupted and stable operation of weapons in winter.

In accordance with the norms, food supplies, warm clothing, and fuel reserves, as well as weapons and ammunition for military personnel that is on combat duty are being delivered to the units. Servicemen serving in mountainous areas with harsh climatic conditions are provided with extra supplies.

The transfer of weapons and military equipment into the autumn-winter operation mode is fully ensured in all units of the Azerbaijani Army.

