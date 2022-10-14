Defense chief inspects army's military training center

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov along with the top brass inspected the Garaheybat training center on October 13, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Hasanov inquired about the progress of the officer course held for military personnel at the tank training area of the Azerbaijan Army Training and Educational Center.

The minister was informed that the participants rehearse techniques for the successful use of tanks and combat vehicles in human settlements based on their expertise from current combat operations.

Hasanov then viewed the simulation center, where sophisticated technology is used to perform fire control training. The servicemen demonstrated practical shooting using mortar pieces. The minister visited the training center's shooting range to observe the personnel fulfilling shooting exercises with small weapons and grenade launchers.

The defense chief also examined a classroom with driving and shooting simulators designed to improve servicemen's driving and shooting skills. Hasanov was briefed that the trainees are taught proper targeting and shooting tactics using virtual simulators.

Hasanov examined the combat vehicles and artillery pieces in the classroom, where the tactical and technical aspects of various types of artillery pieces, as well as the rules of their usage, are taught.

The minister was informed that skilled professionals at the training facility use the experience gained during the 44-day war, as well as from modern combat operations in the educational process to strengthen servicemen's combat training and tactical-special abilities.

Hasanov also met course participants and inquired about their concerns, underlining the recent reforms in the Azerbaijan army, notably in the military education field.

Hasanov advised participants to consistently enhance their knowledge and abilities, as well as to become professional officers to further improve the Azerbaijan army's defensive capability.

Finally, the minister gave instructions to the National Defense University's administration on how to properly arrange and conduct classes.



