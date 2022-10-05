President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva got acquainted with works to be done in Imarat Complex, and unveiled mausoleum of Khurshidbanu Natavan [PHOTO/VIDEO]

On October 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva got acquainted with the works to be done in the Palace of Panahali Khan and Imarat Complex, and unveiled the mausoleum of Khurshidbanu Natavan in Aghdam.

First, the head of state and the First Lady were informed of the works to be done in the Palace of Panahali Khan and Imarat Complex.

The initial concept project for the Imarat Complex, where the Palace of Panahali Khan is located, was developed by Italy's “ArtCloud Network International s.c.r.l.” company. The restoration and conservation works to be carried out in this complex will be led by cultural heritage programme manager Alessandro Bianchi.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva unveiled the mausoleum of Khurshidbanu Natavan, a prominent representative of the 19th century Azerbaijani romantic poetry, poet, artist, daughter of Khan.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid flowers at the mausoleum of Khurshidbanu Natavan.



